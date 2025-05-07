Ministry of Health urges vigilance amid warmer temperatures to prevent heat-related illnesses

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to people across the country to be vigilant and follow the guidelines laid out by health professionals, to avoid heat related illnesses, during the current hot temperatures.

This appeal was made by Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan, who says the weather continues to be extremely hot.

Dr. Duncan said people who must be outside should wear loose clothing, a hat and sun screen, while staying hydrated.

He said those working outdoors should start doing so earlier, before the sun comes out or later, after it goes down.

