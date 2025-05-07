World Pediatrics to host two medical missions this weekend

Two news medical missions will be hosted by World Pediatrics this weekend.

This was revealed by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Programme Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins, who told NBC News they will hold their Orthopedic Scoliosis Mission as well as a Speech Pathology Mission, starting on May 10th.

Wiggins said for the Orthopedic Scoliosis Mission, they have already scheduled eight surgeries and expect to see fifty-four patients.

Wiggins said the Speech Pathology Mission will also commence on May 10th and the visiting medical team will focus on children with Autism, Speech Delays and Behavioral Disorders, among other conditions.

