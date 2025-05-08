Guyana Women extend unbeaten Streak with 8-Wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago in T20 Blaze

Guyana Women reinforced their status as the dominant force in this year’s Women’s Twenty/20 Cricket Blaze at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines with an 8-wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago Women last night to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches.

In a late contest, Guyana Women turned the match into a one-sided show, as they first dismissed Trinidad and Tobago Women for 35, the lowest team total of the tournament, before achieving victory at 37-2 in 6.3 overs.

Opting to bowl first, Guyana Women had a disciplined and destructive bowling performance, and Trinidad and Tobago Women simply had no answers.

None of Trinidad and Tobago Women’s batters reached double figures in their worst batting effort of the competition so far.

Guyana Women’s off-spinner, Sheneta Grimmond did the early damage. She took 3-5 in a probing spell that broke the spine of the Trinidad and Tobago’s batting. Ashmini Munisar, also an off-spinner, 2-2 off 4 overs, including three maidens, a rare feat in Twenty/20 cricket. Plaffiana Millington who also bowls off-spin finished with 2-10. The rest of the batting capitulated quickly, as wickets fell in a heap.

The chase presented little challenge for Guyana Women despite the early wickets of Realeanna Grimmond for 3, and Mandy Mangru for 6, as Shabika Gajnab (14 not out off 13 balls), and captain, Shemaine Campbelle (13 not out off 11 balls) brought calm to their team’s batting, completed victory with a flurry of boundaries.

The win consolidated Guyana Women’s lead at the top of the standings, while Trinidad and Tobago Women suffered their second defeat.

