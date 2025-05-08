Windward Islands Women achieve to 53-run victory over Leeward Islands in Women’s T20 Blaze

The Windward Islands Women delivered a clinical all-round performance to register their second win of the Women’s Twenty/20 Blaze when they defeated the Leeward Islands Women by 53 runs in a lopsided match at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

Sent in to bat, the Windward Islands Women made 129-7 off 20 over after a 52 off 36 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes from Nerissa Crafton, and a steady supporting knock of 27 off 38 balls from Jannillea Glasgow. The Leeward Islands Women were dismissed for 76 off 19.1 overs, undone by a disciplined Windward Islands bowling attack led by leg-spinner, Afy Fletcher’s 4-11.

The Windward Islands Women’s innings got off to a solid start with left-handers, Crafton and Glasgow putting on a crucial 80-run opening partnership that laid the foundation for their total. Crafton dominated the scoring with 52 off 36 balls, including 5 fours and 3sixes, and brought up her half-century at a brisk strike rate of 144.

When Crafton was caught off leg-spinner, Rozel Liburd, Glasgow played the anchor role effectively with her 38-ball 27, which included 2 fours, but the innings lost momentum, as six wickets fell for 45 runs, with captain Zaida James (6), Afy Fletcher (2), and Earnisha Fontaine (3) as the Leeward Islands Women mounted a brief comeback through medium pacer, Shawnisha Hector (2-14) and Jahzara Claxton , also a medium pacer, (1-17).

However, a late seven-ball 14 from Ashlene Edward pushed the Windward Islands Women past 120, with 21 extras also contributing significantly to the final tally.

Chasing 130 for victory, the Leeward Islands Women never looked settled as the Windward Islands Women’s bowlers struck early and regularly. Veteran leg-spinner, Fletcher turned the match decisively with 4-11 off her four overs, including a double strike in the 14th over that broke the back of the Leeward Islands Women’s chase.

Opener Qiana Joseph provided a flicker of hope with 17, but once she was stumped off medium pace, Niesha Cherry, the innings unraveled. No other batter reached 20, with only Divya Saxena (11) and Shawnia Hector (10) getting into double figures.

Fletcher was well supported by medium pacer, Jannillea Glasgow (2-13) and left-arm, leg-spinner, Zaida James (2-22).

In yesterday’s other match, Jamaica Women beat Barbados Women by 62 runs.

West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry stamped her class on the Championship in emphatic fashion, as she blasted the tournament’s first century, 100 not out off 49 balls with 6 fours and 8 sixes.

The scores: Jamaica Women 149-5 off 20 overs, Barbados Women 87-4 off 20 overs.

