Elements of Artificial Intelligence will be utilised during Saturday’s Launch of Vincy Mas 2025.

Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Rodney Small tells NBS News, AI will be used to deliver speeches at the Launch.

Vincy Mas 2025 will be officially launched on Saturday May 10th at the Decommissioned ET Joshua Tarmac at 8pm.

