MRS OMEGA HERMIN DE ROCHE of Redemption Sharpes and Paul Over died on Saturday April 26th at the age of 94. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Saturday May 10th at the Church of God World Wide Mission Pentecostal Church, Redemption Sharpes. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

