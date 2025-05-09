Hand-2-Earth to host craft workshop as part of Vetiver Grass Project

The local Non-Governmental Organization Hand-2-Earth said it will host a Craft Workshop next week, as part of its thrust to further enhance the sustainable livelihood component of its Vetiver Grass Project.

Project Manager Vonnie Roudette, said the Craft Workshop which commences on May 13th, will work with craft makers, using Vetiver Grass.

She said seventeen Craft Makers have already been trained in this regard and, the workshop will take place at their Craft Centre located at Troumaca.

Roudette said the Ministry of Tourism and Culture is also supporting these programmes. She is encouraging North Leeward residents who are interested in this initiative to register to participate.

Roudette said farmers across the country interested in being part of their Soil Conservation Project , should come forward to be included in a vetiver systems workshop, taking place in a few months.

She reiterated that Vetiver Grass, also known as Lavender Grass, is used across the world in many positive ways including, to prevent soil erosion.

