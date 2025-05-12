Government launches GYVE project to empower young people

The Government is seeking to promote the art of volunteerism, through the Greater Youth Volunteerism and Engagement (GYVE) Project.

The project, which was officially launched today at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, aims to empower young people to make a difference in their communities.

Project Coordinator, Dr. Nigel Scott provided an overview of the GYVE Project.

Dr. Scott said the project has the potential to make a positive impact on communities throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Project is an initiative by the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and sponsored by the Republic of China (Taiwan).

