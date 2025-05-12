Government allocates 1.5 Million Dollars for GYVE Program

The Government has allocated 1.5 million dollars for the GYVE Program. That’s according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves

Delivering remarks at this morning’s launch, Minister Gonsalves said he is excited about the programme, which is aimed at fostering the spirit of community.

Minister Gonsalves expressed thanks to the Republic of China, Taiwan for its support to the GYVE Program.

And, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fan restated her Government’s commitment to youth.

Empowerment projects locally.

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fan, speaking at the launch of the Greater Youth Volunteerism and Engagement (GYVE) Project this morning at the Methodist Church Hall.

