Department of Culture emphasizes importance of cultural preservation for National Identity

A top official in the Department of Culture, has underscored the critical role cultural preservation plays in maintaining the country’s identity.

Assistant Research Officer Lesliann Millington, said that safeguarding the nation’s rich traditions, customs, and artistic expressions is a key priority of the department.

She said it is important to document, celebrate, and pass on cultural knowledge, as this plays a vital role in shaping national identity and pride.

