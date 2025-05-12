NCTI launches webinars to boost digital literacy and Gender Inclusion in Emerging Technologies

As part of ongoing efforts to promote digital literacy and gender inclusion, the National Centre of Technological Innovation (NCTI) is launching a series of accessible webinars aimed at demystifying emerging technologies.

NCTI CEO, Petrus Gumbs, says the sessions covering topics such as crypto currency and fiber optics, are open to everyone, with a special call for women to participate.

He points out that no prior experience is required, as the initiative is designed to make tech knowledge more accessible and inclusive across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Gumbs notes that a major barrier for many people is a lack of understanding when it comes to emerging technologies such as crypto-currencies.

He says the webinars are designed to equip participants with essential knowledge and skills, empowering them to confidently navigate the digital world.

