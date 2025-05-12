Chief Health Promotions Officer encourages expectant mothers to utilize local healthcare Services during pregnancy

Chief Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John, has encouraged expectant mothers to reconsider the growing trend of traveling overseas for pregnancy care and childbirth, underscoring that high-quality, reliable, healthcare services are readily available in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking on NBC Radio, John acknowledged that while no system is without flaws, isolated experiences of less-than-ideal service should not overshadow the overall standard of care.

She highlighted the dedication and professionalism of local healthcare providers, noting that services in SVG not only meet, but often surpass those found elsewhere.

John stressed that many of the maternal and child health services provided free of charge at home, come at a high cost abroad.

She also urged expectant mothers to educate themselves about the full range of public clinics, prenatal services, and support systems available to them throughout their pregnancy journey.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related