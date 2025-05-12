Electrical Safety Month being observed in May with focus on electrical safety

With electrical fires on the rise in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Electrical Inspectorate Division is rolling out a series of nationwide activities for Electrical Safety Month, aimed at raising awareness and promoting safer practices.

Chief Electrical Inspector, Hetlyn Francis, speaking to NBC News, stated that the month of activities, seeks to address a growing need for public education and safeguard the safety of homes, schools, and businesses across the country.

The activities are being held under the theme “Electrical Safety is in Your Hands – Protect, Prevent, Preserve”.

