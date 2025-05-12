A special event was held at Sandals St. Vincent to recognize the hard work of Travel Advisors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Region.

The Travel Advisors convened at the Resort at Buccament Bay, in commemoration of Global Travel Advisor Day, observed on May 7th.

The event was held jointly by Sandals Resorts and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

Minister of Tourism, Carlos James spoke to the crucial role Advisors play in making vacation dreams come true.

General Manager of Sandals St. Vincent, Damon Allen said Travel Advisors must be celebrated for the essential role they play.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related