MR LUCIAS GEDDIAN THOMAS better known as HARD-MAN died in St Croix on Saturday April 5th at the age of 89. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 17th at the Calder New Testament church of God. The Body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. The body will be Cremated in a private Ceremony with the family.

