Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said several important issues were addressed during a recent meeting with leaders from the OECS and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the meeting was intended for OECS leaders, however, the Bahamian government was included by the United States.

The Prime Minister said as a first conversation, it was a good one. Prime Minister Gonsalves said there was no discussion on the 10 per cent baseline tariffs.

And, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said he had very important discussions about a significant investment, during his visit to London.

However, at this stage of the discussion the Prime Minister said he cannot reveal any information about the investment.

