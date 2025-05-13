Several Important issues of regional interest discussed between US Officials and OECS Leaders during recent meeting
Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said several important issues were addressed during a recent meeting with leaders from the OECS and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the meeting was intended for OECS leaders, however, the Bahamian government was included by the United States.
The Prime Minister said as a first conversation, it was a good one. Prime Minister Gonsalves said there was no discussion on the 10 per cent baseline tariffs.
And, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said he had very important discussions about a significant investment, during his visit to London.
However, at this stage of the discussion the Prime Minister said he cannot reveal any information about the investment.