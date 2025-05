In today’s special report, we explore how whales and dolphins are critical to the marine health of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Senior fisheries Assistant, Delight Ollivierre, recently completed a two-week expedition, documenting nine cetacean species-including the rarely documented/elusive dwarf sperm whale.

The findings will help drive new conservation and training efforts.

Gailorn Browne has the story.

