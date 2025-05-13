Obituaries MR OSCAR STEPHEN JOHN Z Jack May 13, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print MR OSCAR STEPHEN JOHN better known as SCOTTIE formerly of Arnos Vale died in the USA on Wednesday April 23rd. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 18th in the USA. Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: NBC’s Special Report- Tuesday 13th May,2025Next: Government engaged with a design team to look at the expansion of the Argyle International Airport Related Stories Obituaries MRS VIRGINIA CHRISTINE BAPTISTE Z Jack May 13, 2025 Obituaries MR LUCIAS GEDDIAN THOMAS Z Jack May 12, 2025 Obituaries MR EDWIN HUGH ARTHUR PHILLIPS Z Jack May 12, 2025