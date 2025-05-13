The Government is engaged with a design team to determine what can be done quickly, to expand specific services at the Argyle International Airport.

That’s according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves.

The Minister also said there are some structural changes that can be effected, to make the airport run more efficiently.

The Minister said people would begin to see work at the AIA, within the next 3-4 months.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related