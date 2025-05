MRS VIRGINIA CHRISTINE BAPTISTE better known as CHRISTINE of Ottley Hall formerly of Grenada died on Saturday April 26th at the age of 65. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 18th at the Open Bible Standard Church, Old Montrose. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

