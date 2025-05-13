Chamber of Commerce expresses support for youth empowerment through the GYVE initiative

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce has expressed support for the Greater Youth Volunteerism and Empowerment Project (GYVE).

Speaking at the launch of the GYVE programme yesterday, President of the Chamber of Industry of Commerce Anthony Regisford, said that the Chamber has supported previous initiatives targeted at investment in youth.

He appealed to businesses to participate by providing discounts to groups making purchases, related to the programme.

