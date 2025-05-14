The President of the National Society for the Blind, Daniel Chambers, is calling for more inclusive education, skills training, and opportunities for persons with visual impairments.

The month of May is observed as Blindness Awareness Month, and according to the World Health Organization, approximately 1.3 million people are blind and 36 million visually impaired, with the majority living in low- and middle-income countries.

In an interview, Chambers says individuals who are blind or visually impaired are not a burden, but capable, teachable, and ready to contribute meaningfully to society, if given the chance.

