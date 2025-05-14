The critical importance of plant health to the nation’s economy and food systems, has been underscored by local Agriculture Officials, in recognition of International Plant Health Day.

International Plant Health Day was observed on May 12, with the aim of raising global awareness about the importance of protecting plant health to achieve food security, biodiversity, and sustainable development.

Agriculture Officer in Charge of the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit, Michael Delplesche, points to the growing relevance of the international observance.

Delplesche emphasizes the vital role of the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit in safeguarding local agriculture from pest and disease threats.

