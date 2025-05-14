Public Health Nurse, Maurice Morgan-Simmons, has urged parents to ensure their children—and even adults—are up to date with their MMR booster shots, warning that falling vaccination rates could leave populations vulnerable.

This country recently hosted several activities commemorating Vaccination Week, from April 25th to May 3rd.

Speaking with NBC News, Morgan-Simmons underscored the importance of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, which offers protection against three highly contagious diseases. Measles can lead to serious complications and even death, especially in children.

Morgan-Simmons pointed to a recent measles outbreak in the United States, where lives have already been lost, as a sobering reminder of what can happen when vaccination coverage drops.

