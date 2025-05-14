Grade Six Students across SVG to sit CPEA exams over a two day period

Grade Six students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are taking part in the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) today and tomorrow at seventeen designated centers throughout the country.

According to the Ministry of Education, a total of one thousand six hundred and ninety-one (1,691) students have registered for the CPEA this year.

The cohort comprises eight hundred and twenty (820) females and eight hundred and seventy-one (871) males.

The CPEA, administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council, is the key assessment for students completing the primary cycle of their education. It evaluates the essential literacies required for progression to secondary education.

Over the two days, students will complete multiple choice papers in Mathematics, Social Studies, Language Arts, and Science.

This final component of the CPEA constitutes sixty percent of each student’s overall score.

The results of the CPEA are expected to be published in June.

