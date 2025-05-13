Finance Minister encourages Youths to apply for GYVE programme right away

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology Camillo Gonsalves, has appealed to young people to begin applying for the GYVE programme from today.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Minister Gonsalves said the project was started to ignite volunteerism in the youth, on the heels of other youth development projects such as PRYME and On-Site.

Minister Gonsalves said to qualify, groups must have between 6 and fifteen persons and be between ages 19-35.

The Minister said the group does not have to be a formal one, but should comprise people who want to effect change in their community.

