RIDU Director says SVG is ripe with Investment Opportunities

Director of the Regional Integration Unit (RIDU), Allan Alexander said St Vincent and the Grenadines is ripe with investing opportunity.

He was at the time speaking at Invest SVG’s Diaspora Outreach initiative “Home is Where the Heart is”.

He said the team was there to listen and assist potential investors.

Alexander said whether the investment be mentorship programmes, scholarships or professional partnerships; the investment will make a lasting impact on St Vincent and the Grenadines.

