Over 700 additional hotel rooms to be constructed by 2027 on the Leeward Side of St Vincent

More than 700 quality hotel rooms are expected to be built on the western corridor of the island by the end of 2027.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves. The Prime Minister announced at a media briefing yesterday that Sandals Resorts will be adding an additional 100 keys to its resort in Buccament.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also said there is a joint venture between the Government and investors from Jamaica to construct Marriot Hotel.

