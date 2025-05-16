Health Ministry urges pregnant women in SVG to prioritize prenatal care

Chief Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John, is urging pregnant women to take all necessary precautions to protect their health and that of their unborn child.

Speaking on NBC Radio, John notes that while pregnancy can sometimes feel isolating, expectant mothers must remain vigilant about their well-being.

She underscores that proper prenatal care, including regular checkups, taking prescribed vitamins, and undergoing recommended tests, play a vital role in detecting and preventing complications early.

John adds that the Ministry is committed to supporting mothers throughout their journey and continues to promote safe, informed, and healthy pregnancies across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

