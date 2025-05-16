Fishers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reporting a noticeable increase in the volume and variety of fish being landed at key fishing sites.

Speaking to NBC News, President of the National Fisherfolk Organization, Winsbert Harry attributed the boost to recent changes in the color and behavior of Sargassum seaweed, which he believes has influenced fish migration patterns.

He described the development as encouraging for the fishing sector, which remains a key pillar in national food security and economic stability.

Harry said while the influx has brought benefits to small-scale fishers and vendors, the Sargassum seaweed challenge persists.

However, he said the overall increase in catch still outweighs the inconvenience.

