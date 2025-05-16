New Vehicle Plate numbering system to take effect on June 1st

A new vehicle plate numbering series will come into effect in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next month, as efforts continue to streamline vehicle identification.

Minister of Transport, Montgomery Daniel, made the announcement on NBC Radio on Wednesday

Minister Daniel explained that the new system will apply to six categories of vehicles, in accordance with the motor vehicle regulations.

Minister Daniel indicated that the revised plate numbering series will take effect on June 1st, this year.

The Minister noted that the updated numbering format has been approved by Cabinet and signed into law by the Governor-General.

