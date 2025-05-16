“Operation Home Grown” launched to boost food security and reduce food imports

Continued efforts are being made by the Ministry of Agriculture to increase local food production and reduce reliance on imports.

Portfolio Minister, Saboto Caesar last night announced the official launch of the Food Security Initiative dubbed ‘Operation Home Grown’.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Minister Caesar said the project aims to boost the capacity of local farmers and backyard gardeners to produce more food.

Minister Caesar said they have already begun the process of distributing seeds and seedlings to farmers and backyard gardeners.

