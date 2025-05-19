BRAGSA embarks nationwide cleanup after weekend flooding and landslides

Teams from the Buildings, Roads And General Services Authority (BRAGSA) have been working across the country since this morning, cleaning up communities affected by significant flooding, debris and landslides after heavy rainfall, over the weekend.

Chief Technical Officer with the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA), Natoya Thomas told NBC News, the agency received reports of landslides, flooding, blocked drains and other issues, as a result of the heavy rains.

She said teams were mobilized and are currently addressing issues in communities across the country.

Thomas outlined what occurred in capital Kingstown as she encouraged the public to contact BRAGSA, if there are any issues within their communities.

