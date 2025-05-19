ACP Bailey vows full police response amid rising gun violence

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime Trevor Bailey, has assured the public that the police will be dispensing all available resources to provide Vincentians with the security they need.

ACP Bailey was speaking during a media conference on Saturday.

The media conference was held to update the nation on the status of several cases including a triple homicide in Belmont on Friday night.

ACP Bailey said there is a serious issue with regard to firearms offences as a lot of them remain in the wrong hands.

