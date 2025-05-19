Ministry of Agriculture pays special tribute to distinguished Agricultural Trafficker who was murdered on Friday

The Ministry of Agriculture held a special tribute for Leslyn Davis, who was shot and killed on Friday night at her business in Belmont.

Davis, Dameon Cumberbatch, and Joel Browne were killed in Friday’s shooting that left two other persons hospitalized.

Davis was a well-known agricultural trafficker for many years with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Chief Agricultural Officer Renato Gumbs said Davis has left an invaluable mark on St Vincent and the Grenadines.

And…..Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said Davis was a mother not only to her children, but to all.

The Minister said, after meeting Davis for a few minutes, you would walk away saying she was your best friend.

Her colleagues and fellow traders were among those giving glowing tributes to Davis during the session which took place a short while ago.

