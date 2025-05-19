National Mobilization Minister highlights SVG’s Investment Potential at Invest SVG event in New York

“St Vincent and the Grenadines is blessed with fertile lands, unmatched natural beauty and a population driven by determination and innovation.”

That’s according to Minister of National Mobilization Keisal Peters. She was speaking at Invest SVG’s “Home is Where the Heart is” diaspora outreach initiative, in New York over the weekend.

Minister Peters said these attributes are the foundation of several sectors ready for sustainable investment.

She said the government’s role will be to ensure a favorable investment climate.

Minister Peters also said the nation has also demonstrated political stability, which is important when investors think about investing in a country.

