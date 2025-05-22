Hundreds gather for first National Spiritual Baptists Liberation Day Celebration

Hundreds of Spiritual Baptists and representatives from other denominations attended a thanksgiving Service yesterday, in celebration of Spiritual Baptists Liberation Day.

Prior to the Service, members of the Spiritual Baptists Movement and other uniformed organizations were involved in a processional march to the Victoria Park.

Spiritual Baptists from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as regional and international countries attended.

Delivering remarks at the event, Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke to the importance of the theme used for the celebration.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also acknowledged the tremendous contribution of Spiritual Baptists over the years.

Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Curtis King also spoke to the important role played by the Spiritual Baptists over the years.

And, Chair of the National Spiritual Baptists Day Committee, Archbishop Melford Pompey said he was pleased with the hosting of yesterday’s event.

