Prime Minister recommends establishment of Spiritual Baptist School and Hymn book

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called on leaders in the Spiritual Baptist Faith to establish a Special School of Spiritual Baptists

Theology, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Speaking at the Liberation Day event at Victoria Park yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves also encouraged the leaders of the Faith to create a Spiritual Baptist Hymnbook, so as to ensure the preservation of old songs.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said such an institution can function as one that will attract Spiritual Baptists from all over the world.

