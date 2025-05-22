Police to step up patrols amid surge in violent crime across SVG

In the wake of recent violent crimes across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including a tragic triple homicide in Belmont, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frankie Joseph, has reassured the public that heightened police patrols are ongoing across the country.

Speaking at a news conference, DCP Joseph revealed that patrols and stop-and-search operations have increased since November last year.

He also confirmed that following an internal meeting last Wednesday, additional security measures have been implemented to enhance community safety.

DCP Joseph also underscored the critical role of public cooperation, noting that 99 per cent of crimes occur outside police presence.

He urged citizens to continue supporting investigations by sharing information that can help bring perpetrators to justice.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related