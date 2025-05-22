Ministry of Foreign Affairs strengthens diaspora investment with new initiative

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is continuing to provide support to Invest SVG in its quest to foster a stronger connection between the Vincentian diaspora and their homeland.

Permanent Secretary, Sandy Peters-Phillips addressed Vincentians at the recently held Diaspora Outreach and Investment Forum in Washington, DC.

Peters-Phillips announced a new development, which will allow Vincentians in the U.S. diaspora to easily pursue investment opportunities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

