Latest News News & Sports NBC's Special Report- Thursday 22nd May,2025 Z Jack May 22, 2025

A special event, aimed at celebrating African Culture, Heritage and Freedom will be held this Sunday, to coincide with African Liberation Day. Gailorn Browne tells us more in today's Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/AFRICAN-LIBERATION-DAY-REPORT.mp3