Young people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being urged to consider careers in the fisheries sector.

The encouragement has come from President of the National Fisherfolk Organization, Winsbert Harry, who believes greater youth involvement is key to building capacity and ensuring the industry’s long-term growth.

Harry says the sector offers more than just catching and selling fish, pointing to many opportunities in areas like marine technology, processing, management, and sustainability.

