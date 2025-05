MS ROSE-MARY JANET WILLIAMS better known as JANICE of Sion Hill and Questelles died on Monday May 19th at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Thursday May 29th at the Mt. Zion Christian Pilgrim Faith Church, Sion Hill. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related