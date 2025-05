MS YVETTE JACQUELINE POMPEY better known as JACQUELINE POMPEY of Toronto, Canada formerly Top Questelles died on Monday April 28th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Sunday June 1st at the St. John’s Christian Pilgrim Faith Church, Campden Park. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

