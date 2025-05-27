Police seeking the public’s help to identify woman of Importance to the the case Vermont farmer’s death

Police have appealed for the public’s help in identifying a woman believed to be of critical importance in their investigation into the death of Denzil Harry, a 49-year-old farmer from Vermont.

Harry’s body was discovered at his home around 7:35 a.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025.

At a press conference yesterday, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime, Trevor Bailey, said a woman is believed to have been in contact with Harry shortly before his death and may hold key information that could assist with the case.

Bailey is urging anyone who may have seen or interacted with the woman, or who has any information that could help identify her, to come forward.

