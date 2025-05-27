Public is encouraged to stay vigilant about Dengue Fever as rainy season approaches

Medical Officer of Health in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Dr. Roger Duncan, said although Dengue Fever cases are currently low, the public should remain vigilant.

He made this statement during an interview with NBC News as he noted that Dengue Fever is endemic to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and there will be flare-ups from time to time.

Dr. Duncan said the public should be on high vigilance especially when the rainy season starts, as this is the time when Dengue cases tend to increase.

He also appealed to the public as they store water, to ensure that it does not encourage the breeding of Mosquitoes.

