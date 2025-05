MR LANCELOT MASSIMO MCFEE FOSTER better known as SKULLY of Redemption Sharpes and Largo Height died on Thursday May 22nd at the age of 42. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 31st at the Church of God World Wide Mission church, Redemption Sharpes. Viewing and Open Tributes begin from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

