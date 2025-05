MR ASHFORD TREVOR GARRAWAY better known as BASSY of Prospect died on Monday May 19th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Friday May 30th at the Hill Top Tabernacle. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery. The Van “East Coast” will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

