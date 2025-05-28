Morgan and Snagg crowned Senior Squash champions at National Finals in Kingstown

Nadira Morgan and Jules Snagg won the Women’s and Men’s Senior Squash Championships at the National Squash Center at Paul’s Avenues here in Kingstown last Friday.

Morgan defeated Ciara George 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 in the Women’s Final, while Snagg beat Jayden George 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 to claim the Men’s Title.

Othniel Bailey had the better of Aiden De Freitas 11-5, 11-7, 11-3 to clinch 3rd Place.

Raffique Browne won the Masters Title.

