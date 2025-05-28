Finance Minister pleased with strong performance of Holiday Inn Express since it’s opening

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said he is pleased with the performance of the Holiday Inn Express, since it opened its doors in November last year.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, Minister Gonsalves said the Hotel is doing well so far and they are happy with that.

Minister Gonsalves added that the Hotel is contributing significantly to the need for additional room stock.

The 93-room Holiday Inn Express hotel was constructed by Trinidadian company NH Construction at a cost of approximately 52 Million dollars.

